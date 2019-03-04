Firms behind incomplete projects to be denied access to future tenders

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs yesterday’s Cabinet meeting. — KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah instructed strict control on projects, mainly faltering ones, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said yesterday. Speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, the minister said the Cabinet discussed the projects’ completion rate and delivery schedules as well as legal measures, including fines or withdrawal, against uncompleted projects. He quoted His Highness the Prime Minister as underlining the significance of applying punitive measures enshrined in Law 49/2016 regarding public tenders and its executive statute issued in February 2017 on faltering businesses. His Highness the Prime Minister also ordered ministers concerned to inform the Central Agency for Public Tenders about uncompleted projects in line with Article 85 of Law 49/2016 which states that the company which fails to adhere to a concluded contract should be denied access to any future tenders, he added. His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak also ordered that staunch action should be taken so as to preserve public funds, the minister noted.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah briefed the cabinet about outcome of the first Arab League-European Union summit, commending speech of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the meeting. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said His Highness the Amir underlined common values between Arabs and Europeans, and highlighted EU’s vital role at the international level, Saleh said. The EU, said His Highness the Amir, played a major role in security and stability in the Middle East and countering terrorism, which was affecting ‘our security and stability.’ He commended EU’s support of the Palestinian cause towards reaching a just and final solution for the Palestinian people.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also briefed the cabinet about outcome of a ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), during which the top diplomats discussed boosting trade and economic exchange with the objective to reaching economic integration. The OIC foreign ministers decided to establish an endowment fund to support Palestinian refugees and UNRWA, he said, adding Kuwait was elected in OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled.

In the meantime, the cabinet thanked leaders of the Gulf, Arab and Western countries for celebrating Kuwait’s national days, particularly GCC citizens who showed genuine feelings through festivities they held to mark the national days. Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Services Khaled Al-Roudhan briefed the cabinet about his recent visit to Iraq and meetings with senior officials regarding the establishment of a free trade zone, said Saleh. Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Hamed Al-Azmi briefed the ministers about cross-examination of 15,514 university certificates and approved by Cultural Attaches in Egypt, Jordan, Los Angeles, Washington and Bahrain.

On the other hand, the cabinet discussed Ministry of Health’s preparations to open Sheikha Salwa Al-Sabah Center for Stem Cell and Umbilical Cord in May. The cabinet approved in principles American universities that could accept scholarships for disabled people. Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Al-Aqeel also briefed the cabinet about development projects implemented in 2018-2019. – KUNA