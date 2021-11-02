GLASGOW: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov on the fringes of the United Nations climate conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Monday. The talks discussed bilateral relations and means to boost these ties.

The two senior officials reviewed the topics on the talks’ agenda, and the two countries’ positions on these matters, alongside issues of mutual significance. The talks were held in the attendance of Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Naser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad met UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in Glasgow. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the deep-rooted relations between the two friendly countries and frameworks of developing them in all fields. They also focused on the latest developments on both regional and international levels. – KUNA