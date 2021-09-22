NEW YORK: His Highness the Amir’s Representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on fringes of the UN General Assembly 76th session on Tuesday. The two senior officials discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual significance.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also held a similar meeting with Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in New York. Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and State Minister for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Kuwait’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations Mansour Al-Otaibi attended both meetings. – KUNA