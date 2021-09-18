KUWAIT: The Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation left yesterday for New York to head Kuwait’s delegation at the meetings of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

His Highness the Prime Minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, as well as several senior officials from the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His Highness was bid farewell at the airport by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha (Integrity) Enhancement Abdullah Yousef Al-Roumi, Head of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Dakheel Al-Dakheel and a number of senior state officials. – KUNA