KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah poses for a group picture with Kuwait National Guard officials during his visit to the KNG General Command. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwait National Guard (KNG) is a vital part of the country’s security and defense apparatus especially during the times of need, said His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Speaking during his visit to the KNG General Command yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled congratulated the new Deputy Chief of KNG General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on attaining his post.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, who was received by Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf and KNG Undersecretary Lt Gen Hashem Al-Refaei, affirmed that the position of KNG Deputy Chief was a position of crucial importance, which entails great responsibility, indicating that Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf was competent and up to the challenge.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf is succeeding the legacy of former top KNG officials including His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled who reiterated his confidence in the new KNG Deputy Chief.

On his visit, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said that it came as an extension of a previous visit by His Highness the Amir last month to the KNG, adding that it also came within guideline set by the leadership to the government in supporting of Kuwait’s security and defense entities.

The KNG played an important role in addressing the most prominent challenge facing Kuwait this year, which was the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and their efforts in constructing field hospitals and quarantine facilities will not be forgotten, noted Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled. He stressed that the KNG’s support of the Interior, Defense, and Health Ministries was of utmost importance to defeat the current pandemic.

His Highness the Prime Minister extended his thanks to the KNG under the leadership of Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah and also commended the role played by former Chief and current Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah in developing the national guards apparatus.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf said that the Kuwait National Guard was eager to develop its apparatus, cooperate with state bodies and defend the country when it is required. He affirmed that he was honored to continue the legacy and achievements of the former Deputy Chief of KNG and current Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad. Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf said that he would do his best to perform his duties, pointing out that the KNG was eager to carry out the leadership’s instructions in regards to fending of the threat of the pandemic.

The KNG is willing to extend cooperation to other state entities including the Interior and Defense Ministries, the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) as well as others, he indicated. The KNG Deputy Chief added that this solid cooperation would be beneficial to Kuwait’s security especially during times of crisis and emergency.

In the meantime, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf congratulated His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on earning the trust of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad, expressing hopes for success to His Highness the Prime Minister. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled’s visit to the KNG is an honor and it reflects the government’s keenness on the security and stability of Kuwait, the official affirmed. – KUNA