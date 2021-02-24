KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah inaugurated yesterday a large rescue vehicle, freshly acquired by Kuwait Fire Force for dealing with large scale accidents. His Highness the Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al-Saleh.

His Highness listened to an explanation from Kuwait Fire Force Chief Lieutenant General Khaled Rakan Al-Mikrad about the huge truck, equipped with communication devices and thermal cameras. It also contains smart displays and a drone that helps in detecting fires and facilitating rescue operations. The state-of-art vehicle is also designed to rescue and board to safety senior citizens and state officials in case of crises and emergencies. – KUNA