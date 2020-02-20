KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah inaugurates a national festival at the Shaheed Park Wednesday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Under the auspices and attendance of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah kicked off a national festival at the Shaheed Park Wednesday marking the occasion of National Day and Liberation Day anniversaries.

The festival was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, a number of senior Sheikhs, ministers, advisors, governors, and senior state officials from the Amiri Diwan and the Prime Minister’s Office.

The festival started with a presentation of two documentary films, one on the history of oil in the country, and the other on Kuwaiti martyrs who had athletic backgrounds. In addition, the premier also inaugurated Kuwait’s martyr mural, which was renovated by the martyr’s office.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah looks at a mural for Kuwait’s martyrs at Shaheed Park.

The festival ended with a musical presentation presented by a number of Kuwaiti artists, which included paintings that embodied the country’s heritage in the sea and desert. In a press statement, His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed that the state is sparing no effort in supporting everything that would perpetuate the biography of Kuwaiti martyrs in documenting their heroic sacrifices. – KUNA