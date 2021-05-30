KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the visiting Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, accompanied by a delegation of senior security officials, at Seif Palace yesterday.

The Pakistani Minister of Interior, during the meeting attended by the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, handed a written message from the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Imran Khan to His Highness the Prime Minister.

The message deals with means of cementing the bilateral relations between Kuwait and Pakistan. Chairperson of the Prime Minister’s Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dekheel attended the meeting. The Pakistani Interior Minister, accompanied by a delegation of ranking officials, has arrived in the country earlier on a two-day official visit.

Kuwait Interior Ministry said in a statement earlier yesterday that the visit came as part of bilateral consultations between the two countries on issues of common interest namely in the security sector. In other news, His Highness the Prime Minister received yesterday the outgoing South Korean Ambassador to Kuwait Dr Hong Young-ki. – KUNA