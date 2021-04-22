KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has commended the Kuwait National Guard’s high efficiency and capabilities which were clear in its contributions to the government response to the coronavirus pandemic. The current health crisis has proven the huge and diverse potential of the National Guard forces who were of a great help to the government from day one, His Highness the Premier said in a speech during a visit to the General Command of the Kuwait National Guard on Wednesday.

He spoke highly about the National Guard’s backing to the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense in enforcing the coronavirus lockdowns and curfews and in isolating coronavirus hotspots in the country. He also lauded the National Guard’s role in helping setting up field hospitals and quarantine camps as well as securing the important state facilities.

His Highness the Premier also expressed pride of the National Guard’s march of building and development under its general commander Sheikh Salam Al-Ali Al-Salam Al-Sabah. He also conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the National Guard forces.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled commended the Kuwait Fire Force’s professionalism, quick response to emergencies and contribution to the government response to coronavirus pandemic. The KFF is reaping the fruits of its well-studied plans and continued training of personnel, said His Highness the Premier in a speech during a visit to the KFF Command on Wednesday.

He expressed pride of the KFF’s rapid response to emergencies as well as the steady improvement in the efficiency of its personnel and the capabilities of its equipment. His Highness the Premier thanked the KFF for their support to the government since the start of the pandemic.

In this regard, he highlighted the KFF’s role in helping the health ministry deliver drugs to patients during the curfew time. His Highness the Prime Minister conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince to the KFF leaders and personnel on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. – KUNA