KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his accompanying delegation on Thursday at Seif Palace. During the meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international issues of common concern, and views on promoting bilateral relationships between the two friendly countries.

The meeting also included Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Ali Suleiman Al-Said.

Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad later held a separate meeting with his counterpart Zarif and his accompanying delegation. In a statement by the foreign ministry, the two discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, in addition to regional and international developments and how to achieve security and stability in the region, including peace, progress and prosperity.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Dhafiri, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs Ambassador Ali Al-Saeed, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Dhari Al-Ajran, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Deputy Foreign Minister’s office Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar, and Assistant Foreign Minister for Foreign Minister’s office affairs Ambassador Saleh Al-Logani, in addition to a number of ministry officials. – KUNA