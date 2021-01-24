KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, at Seif Palace yesterday, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir received as well Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In the meantime, His Highness Sheikh Sabah affirmed appreciation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for putting his confidence in him. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled said in a statement that the relationship between the government and the National Assembly was drawn up by Article 50 of the Constitution and stressed on enhancing the forms of constructive cooperation to achieve desired reform in the national economy and prosperity for Kuwait and its people.

He pointed out that the next government will work to coordinate with members of the National Assembly on all issues, with continuation of combating corruption through a number of legislations aimed at addressing the elimination of corruption as well as parliamentary and media elections’ laws. Moreover, the economic and social affairs, infrastructure development and public services are of interest to the next government.

His Highness the Prime Minister added that the executive and legislative authorities face numerous challenges in light of the international and regional changes, namely COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he called for safeguarding the country’s security, safety and stability under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir had signed a decree yesterday appointing His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as Prime Minister and assigned him to form a government. His Highness the Amir assigned His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled to submit his cabinet line-up to approve their appointment, the decree read. Meanwhile, Chief of Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on his appointment as prime minister of the State of Kuwait. In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali felicitated Sheikh Sabah Khaled on earning confidence of His Highness the Amir, wishing him all success in the top-level service.

In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences to Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa over the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Khalifa. His Highness the Amir extended his deepest sympathies over the loss, wishing the family solace in this time of grief. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to the Bahraini Monarch. – KUNA