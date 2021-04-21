KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has commended the armed forces for joining state bodies to confront the spread of coronavirus. Ministry of Defense’s personnel “have been with the government team since day one of the pandemic, starting with operations by the air force, medical authority and navy in disinfection and sterilization operations, in addition to establishing quarantine facilities and field hospitals, and supporting Ministry of Interior and National Guard in enforcing partial and full curfew,” His Highness the Prime Minister said. He made the remarks during a visit, late Tuesday, to the Army Officers’ Club. He was received by Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Chief of Staff General Sheikh Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah.

The armed forces’ contributions “have been the result of planning, training and readiness to confront any emergency,” His Highness the Prime Minister said. He also commended the army for helping the Ministry of Education in ongoing preparations for final tests of grade 12 students, due at end of May. His Highness the Prime Minister also conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, Minister Sheikh Hamad said the MoD has mobilized its military and civilian sectors to help the government authorities confront COVID-19. He said the MoD was operating in harmony with the government plan of action in order to help promote the administrative performance thus honor aspirations of the political leadership and Kuwaiti people.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Prime Minister reiterated the crucially important role of the Ministry of Interior in preserving security and stability nationwide, as well as curbing spread of COVID-19. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in a visit to the Ministry of Interior’s Nawaf Al-Ahmad Building late Tuesday, said spread of coronavirus pandemic has increased burden upon shoulders of security personnel to contribute to curb spread of disease. His Highness the Prime Minister, who praised the personnel for their service, said deployment of police forces to guarantee implementation of health measures was important as “we are still facing the second wave of this pandemic.”

“We are facing great responsibilities towards protection of our nation from this pandemic,” he said and explained the rise in infections resulted in imposition of the partial curfew. His Highness the Prime Minister, who was received by Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Sabah and Undersecretary General Essam Al-Nahham, conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – KUNA