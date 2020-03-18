KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah speaks during a videoconference with Kuwaiti ambassadors to Britain, Egypt, France and Italy. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah called yesterday for providing all necessary care and assistance to Kuwaiti citizens abroad until their safe return home. “We are facing a great responsibility and are managing a deep crisis, which required collaboration of efforts and to stay in contact with our citizens abroad,” His Highness the Prime Minister said during a meeting with Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah and Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.

He was meeting with the top ministry officials and senior staff to discuss following up of affairs of Kuwaiti citizens abroad amidst rapid spread of coronavirus. He hoped Kuwaiti diplomatic missions help facilitate the return of Kuwaiti citizens to their homeland as soon as possible. His Highness the Prime Minister said the country was managing the coronavirus crisis in line with instructions of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He said Sheikh Dr Ahmad briefed him about the emergency team within the ministry to coordinate efforts to reach out citizens in the five continents. His Highness the Prime Minister then held a videoconference with Kuwaiti ambassadors to Britain, Egypt, France and Italy to follow up on their efforts to provide health care for citizens until their return.

Also yesterday, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah held a meeting with his assistants at the foreign ministry’s building to discuss how diplomatic missions abroad were following up affairs of Kuwaiti citizens. The meeting, attended by Khaled Al-Jarallah, touched upon measures to help citizens in the foreign countries amidst spread of coronavirus.

Separately, Kuwait’s Embassy in Manama called on citizens in Bahrain to follow preventive measures issued by the authorities in Bahrain and aimed at confronting spread of coronavirus. The embassy, in a press statement, urged Kuwaitis to contact the mission if they need assistance at: ?3220-0300. Bahrain had announced suspension of government and private schools, while forcing all arrivals to stay in home quarantine. – KUNA