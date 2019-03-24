KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah held official talks with the visiting Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz at Bayan Palace yesterday. Bilateral ties and ways of strengthening them on all levels were discussed during the talks, as well as recent regional and international issues of common interest. The meeting was attended by First Deputy Premier and Defense Minister Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and several senior state officials.

Chancellor Kurz held a separate meeting later yesterday with Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad at Bayan Palace. Bilateral ties and issues of common interest were discussed during the meeting, which was attended by Ambassador to Austria and Kuwait’s permanent representative to international organizations Sadeq Maarafi. His Highness the Prime Minister also held a luncheon banquet in honor of the visiting Austrian Chancellor and his accompanying delegation. – KUNA