KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday visited the land troops of the Kuwaiti Army at Al-Udaire’ training range. His Highness the Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. He was welcomed upon arrival by the Kuwait Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Sheikh Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Fahad Abdulrahman Al-Nasser and a number of senior military officers.

His Highness the Prime Minister attended a drill carried out by the ground forces with the new tank, K2A1M, and was briefed about its specifications and capacities to operate in various surroundings and terrains. He also visited the sixth mechanized brigade and listened to briefings by senior officers about programs and training. The troops, meanwhile, displayed armored vehicles and infantry arms. Following the forces and arms’ display, the deputy premier and minister of defense held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Prime Minister attended by accompanying officials and army officers.

In a statement to reporters, His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed keenness of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with respect of securing all needs for the armed forces and ensuring that the forces remain prepared for any emergency. He expressed pride of the magnificent performance of the armed forces, namely their show of the new tank that was put in service.

Combat capacities

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali expressed delight for His Highness the Prime Minister’s presence at the military base, noting that it was in line with the top leaders’ keenness on encouraging the armed forces and depicted admiration of the troops’ faithful efforts and sacrifices for defending and safeguarding the homeland. The minister expressed, in his personal capacity and on behalf of the Ministry of Defense personnel, sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled on the political leadership’s renewal of confidence, re-appointing him as head of the government.

He pledged to pursue efforts for upgrading capacities of the troops’ military preparedness and combat capacities. The new tank, K2A1M, with which the ground forces carried out live targeting drills, “is a basic and significant addition to the ability of the units of our brave army,” he added. He affirmed that the troops would maintain their allegiance and loyalty to the dear homeland, the supreme commander and the faithful people, keeping their promise for further sacrifices to safeguard and defend the country. – KUNA