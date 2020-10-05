His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received cables from several presidents and heads of states on Sunday, congratulating him on taking the oath as Kuwait’s new ruler.

Russia

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin on his taking of the helm of power. The Russian president, in the cable, affirmed his determination to pursue cooperation for boosting security and peace in the Middle East. Sheikh Nawaf replied, extending gratitude for President Putin’s kind sentiments, noting that he shared the Russian leader’s aspiration to broaden cooperation further.

China

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Chinese President Xi Jinping on his taking of the helm of power. The Chinese president affirmed his keenness on boosting relations and expressed good wishes to His Highness the Amir. Sheikh Nawaf replied, extending gratitude for the kind sentiments, noting that he shared the Chinese leader’s aspiration to strengthen the relations further.

Jordan

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, in which he congratulated him on the occasion of assuming power. In the cable, he hopes to continue joint work to develop the existing cooperation between Kuwait and Jordan in various fields, wishing His Highness the Amir for continued success, goodness and development in the homeland. His Highness the Amir sent a cable back, in which he thanked and appreciated the positive message, embracing historical and close ties between Kuwait and Jordan, wishing him good health, as well as progress and prosperity under his leadership.

Egypt

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, on His Highness’s ascension to power. In a reply, His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for the sincere sentiments, wishing the President good health and the brotherly people utmost prosperity.

Thailand

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, on the occasion of His Highness’ ascension to power. In reply, His Highness the Amir sent a letter appreciating the King’s heartfelt sentiments and extolling the deep-rooted bilateral relations. His Highness the Amir wished the Thai King everlasting good health, and his country further progress and prosperity.

Czech Republic

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of congratulations from President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman on assuming the top post. The president affirmed in the cable keenness on boosting the bilateral relations. Sheikh Nawaf replied, thanking him for the kind feelings, also hailing the solid ties between the two countries. – KUNA