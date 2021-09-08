CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi praised yesterday the “important role” played by the State of Kuwait and its leadership in dealing with issues facing the Arab World. “The security of the Gulf region is connected with the Egyptian national security,” Sisi stressed. This came during a meeting held between President Sisi and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, where he delivered a written message from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Ambassador Bassam Radhi said in a statement.

In the letter, His Highness the Amir “expressed the Kuwaiti government and people’s pride of the strong historical ties, relations uniting both countries and its people in various fields,” the spokesman said in its statement. The letter also conveyed Kuwait’s appreciation for the strategic Egyptian role in protecting Arab national security and defending the issues of the Arab nation, as well as Egypt’s tireless efforts to consolidate security, stability and development at the regional and international levels.

In a reply to the message, President Sisi extended his greeting to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, stressing on the “special status” of the rooted and fruitful bilateral relations, as well as coordination between the two countries toward issues of mutual concerns at international and regional forums. President Sisi stressed also the keenness of his country to develop the standing bilateral cooperation to achieve the interest of the people of both countries, and other Arab nations.

In the presence of Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Egypt Mohammad Al-Thuwaikh, the meeting witnessed discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations in light of the upcoming meeting of the joint committee between the two countries. They also discussed latest developments on the Arabic and regional scenes, especially the situation in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen and Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister discussed with his Egyptian counterpart yesterday the deep ties between the two countries. The latest regional and international developments were discussed during the meeting. Sheikh Dr Ahmad also met yesterday with Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul-Gheit, discussing with him issues of mutual Arab interest. The two meetings came a day prior to the 156th ministerial meeting for the Arab League, which will be chaired by Kuwait today. The meeting will focus on Arab cooperation and recent happening in the region. – KUNA