KUWAIT: Plans are ongoing for a decisive meeting with regards to restoring direct flights from some of the 34 countries where passengers are banned from flying directly to Kuwait, Al-Rai Arabic daily reported yesterday. It explained that the Directorate General for Civil Aviation completed preparations for various measures to welcome returning travelers – initially domestic helpers – according to the protocols health authorities have laid down.

The government committee, headed by Social Affairs Minister and State Minister For Economic Affairs Mariam Al-Aqeel, will discuss the DGCA’s plan that was reviewed during a meeting between State Minister for Services Affairs and State Minister for National Assembly Affairs Mubarak Al-Harees and DGCA officials.

Harees said “allowing the return of domestic helpers directly to Kuwait contributes to meeting the needs of Kuwaiti families,” adding the return will be staggered, in preparation for the return of other workers needed by Kuwait in the near future. Informed sources said “lifting of the ban will be gradual, starting with countries providing domestic helpers, and may later include other workers needed by the government and economic sectors.”

They said all returnees will institutionally quarantined as described by health authorities. They further stated that the return will be limited to holders of valid residencies, and among the proposals is to create an electronic platform to register expats stranded abroad before allowing them to travel to Kuwait.