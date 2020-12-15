KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the first meeting of the new Cabinet. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held a meeting at Seif Palace Monday headed by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, after taking the constitutional oath in front of His Highness the Amir in Bayan Palace earlier in the day. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Nasser Al-Saleh said the following: His Highness the Prime Minister opened the meeting with a speech in which he welcomed the ministers, expressing his appreciation for accepting responsibility and participating in the ministerial work at this important and delicate time, wishing them success in their work with determination and effort to implement the directives of His Highness the Amir.

The premier also expressed his thanks and appreciation to his fellow ministers who participated in carrying ministerial responsibility in the past and exerted their best efforts for the sake of the State of Kuwait in exceptional and difficult circumstances, wishing them continued success in serving Kuwait from various locations.

Saleh also responded to the premier’s speech in which he expressed on behalf of the ministers, his appreciation for the precious trust placed in them by His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, pledging keenness to make every effort to devote serious work to achieving national goals and the aspirations of citizens, and for everything that involves achieving the thrive of the nation.

On another front, the Cabinet listened to a briefing provided by Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Hamoud Al-Sabah about the latest developments on the pandemic of Coronavirus at the global and regional levels. The Cabinet also were briefed on the developments of the country’s health situation, which is witnessing, according to recent statistics, a clear decline in the number of infections and deaths, whether those receiving treatment in intensive care, or the increase in recovery cases.

The Council also took note of the efforts made to start a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in the State of Kuwait, especially after the authorization to use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19. The Cabinet expressed its deep satisfaction with these positive steps that confirm that the tremendous efforts made by the Ministry of Health and the resolute measures that have been taken to confront the pandemic.

Then, the Council of Ministers also discussed political affairs and the latest current developments on the Arab and international arenas, and in this regard, the Council of Ministers expressed sincere congratulations to Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on the occasion of the imminent arrival of the national day. The Council of Ministers also praised the estimated efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to complete the arrangements related to the implementation of the mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement signed between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council. – KUNA