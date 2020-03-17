KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah attends a meeting during his visit to the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) headquarters yesterday. – National Guard photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday visited the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) headquarters, where he was received by KNG Deputy Chief Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and senior officers. His Highness the Prime Minister presided over a security meeting attended by various KNG commanders to discuss providing all equipment and manpower needed to fight COVID-19.

Hailing the efforts exerted by Kuwait National Guard, His Highness the Prime Minister stressed the need that the government spares no effort to limit any possible damage and noted that all Cabinet decisions in this regard have been issued upon coordination with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and World Health Organization (WHO). “The National Guard an essential player in the contingency plan through backing up and supporting various state bodies,” he said, expressing pride on the Guard’s achievements.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Meshaal welcomed His Highness the Prime Minister and thanked the Cabinet for its extraordinary efforts on administering the exceptional circumstances Kuwait is going through to limit the spread of the coronavirus. “Thanks to your instructions and the efforts of Cabinet members, Kuwait has become a role model and its measures are highly appreciated by relevant international bodies,” Sheikh Meshaal said, stressing that the National Guard will always support MoH measures.

Also speaking during the visit, Kuwait National Guard’s assistant deputy for operations and training Maj Gen Faleh Shuja Faleh reviewed the Guard’s efforts and plans to help various state bodies such as the civil defense and relevant Ministry of Interior (MoI) sectors in fighting the disease. He also reviewed the protocol of cooperation with MoH and providing quarantine needs and requirements. The National Guard’s security and reinforcements commander Brig Hamad Salem Ahmad reviewed the plans set to secure Kout Hotel, Joan Resort and other quarantine sites.