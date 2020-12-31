KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah poses for a group picture with Kuwait Fire Force officials during his visit to the KFF headquarters. – KUNA

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah highlighted yesterday the efforts of Kuwaiti firefighters to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic, saying their sacrifices have been nothing short of admirable. As he visited the Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) headquarters, where he was received by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, His Highness the Prime Minister said these efforts have garnered firefighters the respect and admiration of His Highness the Amir.

“We shoulder the responsibility to live up to the expectations of His Highness the Amir,” he said, adding that KFF staff had set a precedent during the pandemic through their efforts to provide urgent aid nationwide, lauding their “preparedness” to deal with similar emergencies. Citing newly enacted legislation, His Highness the Prime Minister said that such laws are instrumental in pushing life-saving efforts in times of trouble, wishing the nation continued growth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Saleh said that the KFF mission during the pandemic was ” highly commended, appreciated, and made the political leadership proud,” as they embodied the high patriotic spirit and high efficiency in performing their on the ground duties to the fullest. In a speech delivered during His Highness the Prime Minister’s visit, Saleh expresses his happiness and pride to such visit, which comes as a continuation of previous visits to senior leadership, namely His Highness the Amir of Kuwait.

In his speech, Saleh highlighted the achievements of Kuwait Fire Force during the COVID-19 pandemic, as KFF distributed batches of medicine supplies to those who need it most, including constructing and securing quarantine areas, securing and sterilizing various entities. KFF crews also applied and monitored fire systems applications to all firefighting services and licenses, which reached more than 80 percent, the minister noted.

He stressed the firefighters’ keenness to develop the human resource element by activating virtual reality to ensure upgrades due payments and graduate batches of officers and non-commissioned officers to join and assist their colleagues. He affirmed that the force would continue to double efforts in cooperation and support for all military and civilian state bodies, keeping Kuwait’s interest in mind. – KUNA