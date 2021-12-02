KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah assured the people of Kuwait yesterday that the health situation in the country is stable with no spillover of the new coronavirus strain Omicron. The health condition in the State of Kuwait is stable “however we have been following up with utter concern (on developments concerning) the new variant that preoccupied the world over the past days and spilled over to some Gulf states,” His Highness the Prime Minister told reporters during a visit he paid to Al-Udaire’ army base yesterday.

There has been not a single case of Omicron in Kuwait, he affirmed, noting that the situation is being closely monitored by the Ministry of Health and the Supreme Emergency Committee of the Coronavirus. Precautions in place prevent any non-vaccinated person from entering the country, he said, noting that PCR tests have proven effective to stem spillover of the virus into the country.

Field examination

Meanwhile, a senior official announced that field teams from different departments taking part in the combat against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) will re-examine adherence to warranted procedures at various facilities in line with the approach to safeguard Kuwait’s health status. Ahmad Al-Manfouhi, the deputy chairperson of the main committee for overseeing implementation of the COVID-19 related conditions and Kuwait Municipality Director General, said in a statement to the press yesterday that the higher commission is following up on reports and declarations from regional and foreign countries about developments related to the new coronavirus strain Omicron. The field teams will continue the supervisory task to maintain the local health situation, he said, following a session of the committee at Seif Palace.

The health situation in the country is stable and assuring, he said, citing latest statements by the health officials affirming that infections with the virus were low, that ICU wards were not occupied and that there were no more fatalities. However, “We ought to be cautious and abstain from being complacent with respect to applying the health terms,” he warned. He disclosed that the committee decided during yesterday’s meeting to tighten constraints after receiving reports about some lax in measures’ adherence at some facilities, noting that the tasked personnel at several shopping malls, stores and hotels were not strict in ensuring that visitors put on masks and check whether they had been vaccinated.

The field teams of the Ministry of Social Affairs will inspect cooperative stores, inspectors from the Public Authority for Manpower will visit factories, while teams from Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition and the Public Authority for Manpower will check the commercial markets, the stores and the hotels to ensure that the warranted procedures are being observed.

‘Remain vigilant’

The government had affirmed on Monday that the epidemic situation in the Kuwait was stable, but urged the public to remain vigilant after the emergence of the Omicron variant in several countries. In statements to the press following a meeting of the ministerial coronavirus emergency committee, Head of the Center for Government Communication and the Government Spokesperson Tareq Al-Mezrem urged citizens and residents to take the booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine and to abide by the relevant health requirements. He added that the coronavirus committee would continue its meetings to follow up and reassess the situation after reports about the detection of the Omicron variant in the region and the world.

At the advent of the meeting, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah updated the committee about the coronavirus situation in Kuwait, Mezrem said. Dr Basel assured the committee that the situation is stable thanks to the efforts exerted by the health ministry and all government ministries and bodies to implement the cabinet decisions and recommendations to counter the coronavirus spread.

Mezrem pointed out that the committee also reviewed the reports from other government bodies about their views on the situation and assessment of public’s abidance to health measures. The government spokesperson called on all citizens and residents to abide by coronavirus preventive measures, especially wearing facemasks and taking the vaccine. He pointed out that fully vaccinated people can get the booster shot at the vaccination centers without prior appointments. This is an important step for increasing people protection from the virus and retaining the stability of the health situation in the country, he concluded. – KUNA