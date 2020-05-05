KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs a cabinet meeting via video conference. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti authorities are maintaining precautionary measures and internationally concurred procedures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pending restoration of normal life, a ranking official affirmed on Monday. Ministry of Health (MoH) officials briefed the ministers during a cabinet meeting about the local current status of the contagion, said Dr Buthaina Al-Mudhaf, the assistant undersecretary for public health affairs at the MoH.

The executives were briefed about statistics and precautions that have been taken since the virus crept into the country, as well as enormous efforts that have been exerted to contain and control the pandemic, said Dr Mudhaf. She was speaking at a joint news conference with the official government spokesperson Tareq Mizrem and the assistant professor for epidemics science at Kuwait University, Dr Mohammad Al-Khamees.

Dr Mudhaf said she and her peers spoke, during the session, about methods employed to deal with local cases, challenges facing experts in bids to control the pandemic, tasks of epidemic tracing, regions’ isolation, namely districts of Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Al-Mahboula, with respect of number of the cases counted, in addition to future plans to isolate other, densely populated areas where a large number of cases have been found.