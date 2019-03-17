Preachers fined for ‘promoting sectarian strife’

KUWAIT: The court of cassation yesterday fined two preachers KD 20,000 each over charges of promoting sectarian strife through their sermons. In its verdict issued against clergymen Hussein Al-Maatouq and Othman Al-Khamees, the court stressed that provoking sectarian conflicts and/or showing contempt towards any social sect is against the law and subject to legal penalties. In other news, lawyer Yousif Al-Muhaish, who ran as a candidate in the third electoral constituency in the parliamentary by-election, filed yesterday a contest questioning the election’s results.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi