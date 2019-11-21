Power cut from 10 ‘bachelors’ homes

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality workers cut power from 10 homes housing bachelors in Khaitan as part of a campaign to evict single male residents living in families’ neighborhoods around Kuwait. An integrated plan was prepared to find the largest number of bachelors’ residences and take legal action against them according to law 125/1992, said Waleed Al-Daghar, Director of the violations’ department at Kuwait Municipality’s Farwaniya branch.



In other news, the Municipal Council is set to debate during its meeting scheduled on Monday a request to discuss the situation of public cleanliness in the country. The discussion is expected to focus on a report detailing the level of public cleanliness in Kuwait, as well as copies of contracts signed with cleaning companies which the council is expected to receive from Kuwait Municipality.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi