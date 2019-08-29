KUWAIT: Official sources said the postal sector at the communications ministry is close to being privatized, as the fatwa and legislation department approved the proposed law to privatize it. The communications ministry approved the post-privatization plan, wrote its text and sent it to the fatwa and legislation department to study it from a legal point of view.



The proposal will be sent to the Cabinet for approval and referral to the National Assembly along with other sectors to be privatized. The government will establish a company called Kuwait Postal Company to be offered to the private sector. As for postal employees, they will be given the option to work for the new company or be transferred to other sectors within the communications ministry.



Meanwhile, sources said Kuwait Investment Authority is close to preparing a memo with regards to asking it to study a proposal to privatize landlines and prepare an economic feasibility for it. If landlines are privatized, the communications ministry will be scrapped from any future Cabinet.



By A Saleh