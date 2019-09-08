KUWAIT: During her inspection tour of a few new schools on the launch of the new school year, manager of the educational affairs department at the capital educational zone, Shokriya Al-Saeed stressed that having school directors and assistant directors start work on August 18 has had a positive impact on getting their respective schools ready for the new year. The exceptions were the limited shortage in furniture and cleanings staffs in some schools.

Marking the beginning of the new school year, Minister of education and higher education, Dr Hamed l-Azmi and assistant undersecretary for educational development and activities, Faisal Maqseed yesterday visited Al-Fadhl Ibn Al-Abbas primary school in the Hawalli educational zone. On his part, MOE’s assistant undersecretary for public education. Osama Al-Sultan toured a number of kindergarten and primary schools to make sure they had been adequately prepared for the new school year.

Sewage treatment

The PPP authority recently began the procedures needed to establish a company to execute and expand the sewage plant at Um Al-Haiman. The authority added that the project is one of the most important infrastructure projects and that it aims at treating sewage water to avoid its negative impacts on the surrounding environment.

Luggage clarification

The Civil Aviation Directorate General yesterday refuted allegations made on a video that the luggage of passengers arriving on flight number TK768 from Istanbul at 3:37 am had been delayed until 5:00 am explaining that the first bag was received at 3:47 and the last at 4:42 am.

Fishing boats

Chairman of Kuwait Fishermen Union, Thher Al-Sowayyan yesterday expressed his dissatisfaction with the fact that Kuwaiti fishing boats had to wait in long queues at Al-Shamlan harbor to fuel up and demanded an immediate solution for the problem, especially since some boats had to wait for upto three days to get fueled.

By A Saleh and Meshaal Al-Enezi