By A Saleh

KUWAIT: A photo which circulated on social media yesterday shows a large crowd standing in line outside the Subhan polyclinic for precautionary medical tests.

KUWAIT: Subhan polyclinic recently called for backup to help control crowds of recent expats returnees wishing to undergo precautionary medical tests, the Health Ministry said yesterday. This came in response to inquiries that many expats made after being told when they returned to Kuwait from abroad that they had to undergo tests to confirm they are free from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

“Expatriates were transferred to the Subhan polyclinic after they initially went to the Rabiya and Ishbiliya polyclinics to undergo necessary medical tests as a precautionary measure related to travel,” the ministry wrote on its social media accounts. Photos and video footage showing large crowds of people waiting in line outside the Subhan polyclinic circulated on social media yesterday, as hundreds of expats, mostly Egyptians, returned to Kuwait before a one-week ban on flights from their countries kicked in yesterday.

Kuwait suspended all flights to and from Egypt, Lebanon, Syria, Bangladesh, Philippines, India, and Sri Lanka for a week starting yesterday, and that two days after it suspended a decision which required travelers from said countries to conduct Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests at certified clinics before coming to Kuwait.

Unidentified shooter

A policeman was shot at while driving along Kabd highway, said security sources, noting that the unidentified shooter was chasing the policeman’s vehicle when he pointed a gun at him and fired a few shots, including one that hit the driver’s seat without injuring the policeman. The policeman filed a complaint providing detectives with the shooter’s vehicle license plate number. A case was filed and further investigations are in progress.

Booths regulation

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) yesterday issued a decision organizing temporary sale outlets (booths) in the terms of the conditions needed to get related licenses. According to the new regulations, no booths will be allowed without prior licenses from MoCI’s concerned department. The new regulations said only companies and individuals already licensed by MoCI to practice certain commercial activities will be licensed to have their own temporary booths.

MoCI added that interested licensees will apply with full data including copies of their commercial licenses, layout of the location and the approvals of the complex and the municipality. MoCI also noted that licenses would be valid for a maximum 12 renewable months according to what the ministry deems fit and warned that the outlet or booth will be immediately closed in case of violating the abovementioned regulations and conditions.