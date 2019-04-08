KUWAIT: MPW employees syndicate’s Assistant Secretary General Nayef Akrash Al-Azmi stressed that the syndicate had previously and repeatedly urged the Minister of Public Works to have the CSC approve the payment of pollution, noise, danger and infection allowances for a group of ministry employees retroactively from April 1, 2012. “The list has been submitted for over seven years now with no response from the CSC,” he underlined, noting that the syndicate had called for forming a special committee with elements from the CSC, MoH and MPW to examine worksites and decide on the dangers employees face at those sites.

In another development, Kuwait Fire Services Directorate’s deputy director general for the administrative and financial sector Maj Gen Saleh Ahmad Al-Ansari thanked the Civil Service Commission for its praise of KFSD for the second consecutive year for implementing laws, rules and decisions issued by CSC and its circulars correctly, as well as its keenness in maintaining cooperative links with the CSC, which resulted in not having any violations with regards to the employment supervision department to protect public funds in 2018 as well as 2017.

Kuwait Labor Union

Head of the committee temporarily entrusted to run Kuwait Labor Union, Duaij Khalifa Al-Azmi, called for holding an urgent assembly to elect a new executive board for 2019-2023, adding that nominations will be accepted from Monday, April 8 until Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the government sector employees syndicates union headquarters in Maidan Hawally.

KPA elects new board

Kuwait Pharmaceutical Association (KPA) elected a new board of directors headed by Waleed Al-Shemmari and including Ali Hadi as secretary general, Hussein Al-Enezi as treasurer, Abdul Aziz Al-Khaldi and Dalal Al-Jumaian as board members.

Car, basement on fire

KFSD received a call about a car on fire on Salmy Road, so Jahra fire center responded and put out the fire without injuries. In another development, Farwaniya and Jleeb fire centers responded to a call about a fire in the basement of a 10-storey building. The basement was used as a carpentry shop and contained wood, foam and paints, which caused fire and smoke spread to the upper floors very quickly. Firemen evacuated the building and the fire was put out without injuries.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi, Hanan Al-Saadoun