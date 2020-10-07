By Nawara Fattahova
KUWAIT: The Kuwait Democratic Forum held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the joint ‘Document of Reforms’, which will be presented to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Eight political groups participated in the conference and signed this document. Jamal Al-Sayer, General Coordinator of the Rayat Al-Shaab Movement, said Kuwait is facing serious local and regional challenges, in addition to deterioration and decline in all areas as the government is not completely and properly applying the constitution.
“We are facing political, economic and financial crises. Unfortunately, the government is clamping down on freedoms by issuing restrictive laws. This led to the spread of corruption in most institutions, the situation deteriorated and people no longer trust the government. This needs quick correction in the parliament and the government. Democratic political reform is the main gateway to all reforms and resolving the problems of citizens,” noted Sayer.
The Document of Reforms consists of six main points.
- Changing the election system through a law issued by the parliament according to the proportional list or mixed system supervised by an independent electoral authority.
- Beginning a new phase of national reconciliation between various categories of the society and the government and reducing conflict between them, in addition to adopting a law for general amnesty according to article 75 of the constitution and abolishing all laws restricting freedoms.
- Resolving the problem of bedoons (stateless residents), returning citizenships from whom it was withdrawn for political reasons, allowing the court to review the withdrawal or granting of nationality, demographic reforms of the dangerous current situation caused by administrative corruption and human trafficking to protect national identity, and relying on citizens.
- Prosecuting violators of public money and recovering stolen funds, in addition to activating the role of audit and anticorruption organizations through an effective governance system, preserving transparency and allowing people to be in control. Reforms should also be made to the judicial system that should be independent and Kuwaitized.
- Rejecting the so-called ‘economic document’, as it makes citizens pay for the defects of the national economy. This economic document stipulates reforms and suggestions for financing the public budget by employees, retired citizens and lower categories of the society, who make up a major part of reforming the budget deficit. Developing transformative industries to provide additional resources for the country.
- Developing and supporting political activity to allow founding and declaring of political entities, in addition to amending the law dealing with non-governmental organizations. Achieving complete constitutional rights of women and completely protecting and developing the educational, health and environmental infrastructure.