KUWAIT: Representatives of eight political groups who participated in the conference. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By Nawara Fattahova

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Democratic Forum held a press conference on Tuesday to announce the joint ‘Document of Reforms’, which will be presented to HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Eight political groups participated in the conference and signed this document. Jamal Al-Sayer, General Coordinator of the Rayat Al-Shaab Movement, said Kuwait is facing serious local and regional challenges, in addition to deterioration and decline in all areas as the government is not completely and properly applying the constitution.

“We are facing political, economic and financial crises. Unfortunately, the government is clamping down on freedoms by issuing restrictive laws. This led to the spread of corruption in most institutions, the situation deteriorated and people no longer trust the government. This needs quick correction in the parliament and the government. Democratic political reform is the main gateway to all reforms and resolving the problems of citizens,” noted Sayer.

The Document of Reforms consists of six main points.