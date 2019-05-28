Police reservation ordered in light of ‘regional circumstances’

Shooting during police fight in Hawally

KUWAIT: Ministry of Interior’s Undersecretary Lt Gen Essam Al-Nahham ordered reservation of the general security force for a month starting from June 1. “This is a precautionary measure because of the regional circumstances and the beginning of the Eid break,” Nahham said.

Meanwhile, a policeman and a police captain fought shortly before imsak in Hawally, where the officer fired shots in the air to frighten his opponent. Security sources noted a full report about the incident will be filed with Lt Gen Nahham upon his request.

In other news, the relations and security information department at the interior ministry said Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah issued a decision to form an investigation committee to look into repeated departures of wanted individuals through border outlets, which started its work yesterday.

Smuggling foiled

Airport custom inspectors arrested an Asian man arriving from his home country with 590 pieces of hashish hidden in his luggage. An Arab was also arrested on arrival with two pieces of hashish in his luggage. Two cases were filed.

KD 300,000

The Environment Public Authority’s Public Relations and Media Manager Sheikha Al-Ibrahim said total environment-related citations made since the environment law was issued in 2014 is more than 6,500 and total fines collected is over KD 300,000.

Falling goods

The interior ministry’s relations and security information department commented on a video clip circulating on social media and showing goods falling from a truck on Fifth Ring Road. It said traffic officers moved quickly and the debris was removed, adding that the driver was issued several citations including failure to load the goods in a proper manner, negligent driving and endangering others’ lives. The driver was detained and the truck impounded.

Driver freed

Firemen freed a driver who was trapped in his car following an accident on Fahaheel Road near Mishref. The driver, who sustained various injuries, was taken by paramedics to hospital. Meanwhile, firemen from Mina Abdallah, Um Al-Haiman, Nuwaiseeb and backup fire stations battled a huge fire in a large quantity of tires at Mina Abdullah scrap area. It took firemen three hours to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

Smoking in public

Police arrested a Kuwaiti in his 20s who was smoking in public during the daytime in Ramadan, Al-Rai reported yesterday. Patrol noticed smoke emanating from the car, so they pulled over and arrested him. Meanwhile, an Indian man was arrested while wandering intoxicated in Jleeb Al-Shuyiukh during the day. The loose laborer is being deported for being drunk in public.

Neighbors’ fight

Two Egyptian families fought over children playing in front of an apartment, reported Al-Rai. The fight started between two men, then their wives joined in. Police arrived at the scene and broke up the fight. An Egyptian and his wife sustained head injuries. Investigations are ongoing.

Domestic abuse

A woman called police to seek help to free her after her husband locked her in the house. Police went to the house and got the woman out. She then went to the police station and lodged a complaint. The husband is being questioning over the incident.

Collecting donations

A woman was sent to concerned authorities for collecting donations in a mosque in Oyoun. Several women said while they were praying, they were surprised by the woman collecting donations inside the mosque, which is a violation of the law.

Under guard

A Kuwaiti man was taken to Sabah Hospital under guard upon arrival from medical treatment aboard. She and was found wanted on a financial case.

By A Saleh and Hanan Al-Saadoun