KUWAIT: Jahra police carried out a crackdown yesterday at a large space in Amghara where unlicensed auto repairmen offered their services to reckless sports cars’ drivers. The location also lacked necessary safety conditions. During the raid, police found six vehicles, some of which carrying Gulf license plates and forged plates, while others carried no plates, in addition to an unlicensed store for spare parts. The vehicles were impounded, while investigations are ongoing to identify their owners.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun