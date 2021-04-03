Police man checkpoints during curfew in Kuwait 03/04/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Kuwaiti policemen control traffic at checkpoints on the Fourth Ring Road and King Faisal Road during a curfew imposed by the authorities in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus over the weekend. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Road maintenance ongoing in curfew Bicycle sales on the rise in Kuwait despite walking period ban Curfew may continue through Ramadan Restaurants can deliver till 10 pm; curfew eased slightly Kuwait govt urges public to halt gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge Three Myanmar protesters killed as hundreds defy curfew E Paper 2nd April 01/04/2021