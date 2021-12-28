KUWAIT: The traffic department inspection team, in cooperation with Kuwait Municipality, Ministry of Electricity and Water, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Public Authority for Manpower, carried out a campaign against vehicle repair shops in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, resulting in issuing 274 citations, 80 of which are traffic-related, two for wanted vehicles and one for a stolen vehicle, the interior ministry said. The Municipality placed 12 warning stickers on abandoned vehicles, issued 180 citations to garages and removed 14 abandoned vehicles. MEW cut power to 33 garages and placed 12 warning stickers, while PAM arrested three residency violators.