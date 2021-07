KUWAIT: Kuwait apprehended yesterday a drug dealer with 1.2 million Captagon pills, the Ministry of Interior said. The Drug Control General Department received information about a person with the possession of drugs, and immediately formed a search team, the ministry’s security media and public relations department said in a press statement. The DCGD personnel ambushed the suspect and were able to find KD2 million ($6.6 million) worth of drugs and was taken into custody. – KUNA