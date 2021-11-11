KUWAIT: Farwaniya detectives arrested a resident accused of molesting a child. The child’s father told police that his 12-year-old son told him he was sexually abused by a person he does not know in Farwaniya. He said the suspect lured him to play football, then took him aside and committed the act. A police source said detectives reviewed CCTV recordings and identified the suspect, who was also identified in a lineup by the victim.

Dentist arrested

Public prosecution ordered the arrest of a dentist accused by a teacher of beating her in a Jahra clinic following a dispute between them. The teacher attached a medical report with her complaint stating that she sustained an injury to her lip and various scratches. Detectives are investigating.

Police insulted

A Syrian woman insulted several deportation policemen in an attempt to prevent them from deporting her brother. Sources said when several deportees were boarding a bus, policemen were surprised by a woman attacking them and attempting to board the bus that was heading to the airport. She then sat in the middle of the street in protest against the deportation of her brother. When police spoke to her and took her away, she insulted them and threatened them, claiming she has “contacts” and no one can stop her. The woman was arrested and taken to Jleeb police station, where she was detained for further action.