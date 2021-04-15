Police arrest car thief 15/04/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: South Surra detectives arrested a man who stole four vehicles and one motorcycle in the area recently. The bedoon man, 27, was arrested in his house in Ardiya. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Three million Captagon pills busted Child dies in hit-and-run Cop run over at checkpoint Hollywood actor arrested for alleged multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme Man arrested in Khaitan murder Man arrested with 2 kg of narcotics E Paper 15th April 14/04/2021