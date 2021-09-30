KUWAIT: Jahra Security Directorate carried out a campaign to crack down on loose labor on Wednesday, resulting in the arrest of 85 violating individuals, nine of whom who did not have an ID. All were sent to concerned authorities, the Interior Ministry announced yesterday.

In other news, a small fire broke out in an elevator at a mall in Egaila. Mangaf and Qurain firemen evacuated the complex and put out the blaze. No injuries were reported. Separately, Kuwait Fire Force Chief Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad received Pakistani Ambassador to Kuwait Sajjad Haidar.

They discussed mutual issues on firefighting and civil defense. Mikrad also received Chairman of E-Media Federation Faisal Al-Sawwagh, Secretary General Zaid Al-Sane, Secretary Mohammad Zafer and board member Abdullah Al-Ayan.