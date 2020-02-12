KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah submits his updated financial disclosure statement during a visit to the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) headquarters yesterday. – KUNA

KUWAIT: HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, during a visit to the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) headquarters, updated his financial disclosure statement, said an official yesterday.

Nazaha chief Abdulrahman Al-Nemash affirmed that Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled is keen on updating his financial records, adding that the prime minister is deeply interested in supporting the authority in its efforts to combat corruption.

The step, taken by the top government official, encourages transparency within the domain of state entities. Moreover, it will nudge employees to fight against all forms of corruption, Nemash pointed out.

Nemash called on the public, including all citizens and expatriates, to heed the prime minister’s calls to aid Nazaha in its anti-corruption quest, indicating that government and non-government officials and bodies were encouraged to cooperate with Nazaha to spread transparency and fairness. – KUNA