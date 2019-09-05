KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received the Honorary President of Kuwait Blind Association Fahad Sayyah Abushaiba, Chairman of the board of directors Fayiz Al-Azmi, and board members at Seif Palace. The officials presented His Highness with the first copy of Quran written in gBrailleh and issued by the association.
His Highness the Prime Minister hailed the associationfs efforts to provide different services for blind people. He added that Kuwait is continuously working on meeting the needs of disabled people, as part of the countryfs development plans. His Highness also applauded the issuing of Quran in Braille, which will enrich libraries in Kuwait and the Islamic World as well. – KUNA
PM receives Kuwait Blind Association’s top officials
