PM receives Kuwait Blind Association’s top officials

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received Kuwait Blind Association’s officials yesterday.- KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah yesterday received the Honorary President of Kuwait Blind Association Fahad Sayyah Abushaiba, Chairman of the board of directors Fayiz Al-Azmi, and board members at Seif Palace. The officials presented His Highness with the first copy of Quran written in gBrailleh and issued by the association.

His Highness the Prime Minister hailed the associationfs efforts to provide different services for blind people. He added that Kuwait is continuously working on meeting the needs of disabled people, as part of the countryfs development plans. His Highness also applauded the issuing of Quran in Braille, which will enrich libraries in Kuwait and the Islamic World as well. – KUNA