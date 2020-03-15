KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah inspects the center for checking expatriates for coronavirus in Mishref. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Friday carried out an inspection tour at a center for checking expatriates for coronavirus in Mishref, as well as the Khairan Resort quarantine. Following the tour, His Highness the Prime Minister stressed His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s keenness to follow up on the health conditions of Kuwaiti citizens. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled also stressed His Highness the Amir’s much appreciation of all ongoing great efforts exerted by medical and security bodies and agencies in the country to contain coronavirus.

His Highness the Prime Minister reassured citizens and residents that the State of Kuwait is pursuing all precautionary and preventive measures to put the coronavirus situation under control in line with relevant guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior totally dismissed social media claims that there would be definite time for people to go outdoors and that violators would face fines. The minister cautioned in a press statement that it would take legal action against all rumormongers. It also called on mass media and social media to seek true information and news from official sources.

In the meantime, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer commended the government’s measures to combat spread of coronavirus, which aimed at preserving wellbeing of citizens and expatriates. Speaking on sidelines of His Highness the Prime Minister’s visit to the coronavirus inspection center, Sayer praised the great government efforts at quarantine centers and provision of all medical facilities. Sayer said KRCS has volunteers at Khairan Resort, which was used as quarantine, in a drive to help the government teams do their job. He called on the public to follow preventive measures to confront the spread of COVID-19. – KUNA