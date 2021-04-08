KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received yesterday the visiting Yemeni Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Awad bin Mubarak and his accompanying delegation at Seif Palace. Minister of Health and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Basel Humoud Hamad Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

His Highness the Prime Minister assured his guest of the State of Kuwait’s support for all efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive political solution to the Yemeni crisis. He also affirmed Kuwait’s applause of the Saudi initiative for reaching the aspired political solution and ending humanitarian plight of the brotherly Yemeni people. Ambassador Fahad Ahmad Al-Awadhi, the Assistant Foreign Minister for the Arab World Affairs, was also present in the meeting. – KUNA