The National Assembly

By B Izzak

KUWAIT: The National Assembly will convene its last two regular sessions tomorrow and Wednesday, and then hold the final session of the four-year legislative term on Thursday, Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday. Ghanem said the Assembly will debate tomorrow a number of draft laws and issues including the demographic structure based on a draft law approved last week by the Assembly’s human resources development committee, which recommended reducing the number of expats in the country over the next five years.

The Assembly is also scheduled to study a law regulating bankruptcy, in addition to a law on Kuwait Airways. It could also discuss the proposal of banks supporting small and medium projects if the financial committee completes it.

On Wednesday, the Assembly is scheduled to vote on a non-cooperation motion against HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah filed last week by 10 MPs following a marathon grilling over allegations of failing to handle the coronavirus crisis. The Assembly might also discuss proposals to find a humanitarian solution for tens of thousands of stateless people or bedoons.

The health ministry meanwhile asked all lawmakers who tested positive for COVID-19 not to attend meetings of the Assembly committees to avoid infecting others. Around 12 lawmakers have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, which forced the postponement of Assembly sessions two weeks ago.

MP Riyadh Al-Adasani asked Finance Minister Barrak Al-Sheetan if Kuwait Investment Authority, which manages Kuwait’s investments overseas, is in talks to purchase a stake in Rolls-Royce Holding. If the Kuwait Investment Office in London, part of KIA, is planning to purchase the stake, the lawmaker demanded a feasibility study on the issue. Sky News had earlier reported that Kuwait’s state fund was in talks for a stake in the company after the maker of Trent engines said it was considering a rights issue of up to £2.5 billion ($3.2 billion).

The interior ministry said yesterday it has enabled some 836,000 expats to renew their residencies online during the coronavirus crisis. Some 460,000 expats in the private sector benefited from the facility, followed by 250,000 dependents and 100,000 domestic helpers.