KUWAIT: Municipality Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi has issued directives to all cemeteries banning photography there and instructed them to place warning signs everywhere, said informed sources, noting that the decision was effective on issue and that violators will be held legally accountable. – Meshaal Al-Enezi
Photography banned in cemeteries
KUWAIT: Municipality Director Ahmed Al-Manfouhi has issued directives to all cemeteries banning photography there and instructed them to place warning signs everywhere, said informed sources, noting that the decision was effective on issue and that violators will be held legally accountable. – Meshaal Al-Enezi