Photo of the Day 04/06/2020

A mask-clad vendor waits for costumers at a fish market in Kuwait City on June 3, 2020. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)

A mask-clad vendor waits for costumers at a fish market in Kuwait City on Wednesday. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat