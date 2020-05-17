Photo of the Day 17/05/2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Al-Derbaha, a famous children’s game from the Kuwaiti heritage. The boys race while pushing a wheel, and whoever reaches the target first is declared the winner. The image dates back to 1958, and was taken in the ‘Merqab’ district of Kuwait City. The children are (from right to left) Ali Salimi, Al-Shuaibi brothers and Al-Faheed brothers. (Source: A total of commemorative printed images to the Ministry of Information in the 1960s and 1970s. Researched by Mohammed Zakaria Abu El-Ella, Researcher in Heritage, the Ministry of Information)