Photo of the Day 29/12/2021

KUWAIT: Heavy clouds cover the sky as vehicles drive on a highway in Kuwait yesterday. Scattered rains are expected to continue today with a chance of fog that may drop horizontal visibility, according to the Kuwait Meteorological Department. —Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh