Photo of the Day 23/12/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: An aerial view showing Kuwait City’s skyline. — Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Indian embassy promotes trade, technology, tourism in meeting with Kuwaiti media Slovak ambassador highlights strong ties with Kuwait on his country’s national day Shooting tournament concludes tomorrow Maxwell to spend Christmas, 60th birthday behind bars Myanmar landslide death toll rises to four, dozens still missing China locks down city as COVID cases surge around the world HK university dismantles Tiananmen Square statue Funeral held after Australian bouncy castle tragedy Afghan exiles worry about Taleban violence Minister stresses Amir, Crown Prince’s interest in supporting sportspeople