Photo of the Day 12/12/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: This photo released by the Kuwait Environmental Lens team (Instagram: @kuwaitelens) shows a flock of great cormorants (Phalacrocorax carbo) on a beach in Kuwait, where they usually make a stop in their annual migration route before leaving in April. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day