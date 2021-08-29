Photo of the Day 29/08/2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email KUWAIT: Heavy traffic on the Fourth Ring Road, one of Kuwait’s busiest highways, on Saturday. As Kuwait steps back into normalcy following months of COVID-19 restrictions, traffic jams have made their grand return to most main roads in the country. – Photo by Fouad Al-Shaikh RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day Photo of the Day